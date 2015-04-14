April 14 Elekta AB

* Elekta to deliver advanced cancer management solutions to Providence Health & Services

* Says in agreement, Providence Health & Services will acquire several Versa HD systems

* Says will also provide upgrades to several existing elekta systems, including integration of Agility

* Says Providence also will begin a system-wide conversion of its existing oncology information system to MOSAIQ Oncology Information System.

* Installation of the Elekta systems is set to begin immediately, continuing through the end of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)