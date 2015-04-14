BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline Consumer Nigeria proposes dividend
* Proposes dividend of 30k per share, payable on June 1, 2017 Source: http://bit.ly/2o2CnuI Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
April 14 Elekta AB
* Elekta to deliver advanced cancer management solutions to Providence Health & Services
* Says in agreement, Providence Health & Services will acquire several Versa HD systems
* Says will also provide upgrades to several existing elekta systems, including integration of Agility
* Says Providence also will begin a system-wide conversion of its existing oncology information system to MOSAIQ Oncology Information System.
* Installation of the Elekta systems is set to begin immediately, continuing through the end of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* H1 revenue 36.4 million euros versus 35.7 million euros year ago