BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline Consumer Nigeria proposes dividend
* Proposes dividend of 30k per share, payable on June 1, 2017 Source: http://bit.ly/2o2CnuI Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
April 14 Thrombogenics Nv
* Thrombogenics and VIB launch new oncology company
* Will be majority shareholder
* Oncurious NV to develop TB-403 for pediatric brain tumors
* Thrombogenics has retained exclusive license for use of TB-403 in ophthalmic indications
* Oncurious now plans to start a phase I/IIa program with TB-403 in Medulloblastoma patients
* Enrollment of first patient is expected for end of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [THR.BR BINV.ST]
* H1 revenue 36.4 million euros versus 35.7 million euros year ago