April 14 Gemfields Plc :

* Production of 9.9 million carats of emerald and beryl (versus 3.6 million carats in quarter ending 31 march 2014);

* February 2015 auction of predominantly lower quality rough emerald and beryl held in Lusaka, Zambia generated revenues of usd 14.5 million.

* Average grade of 355 carats per tonne (versus 198 carats per tonne in quarter ending 31 march 2014), a 79 pct increase in grade

* Rubiies- approximately 1.4 million carats of ruby and corundum extracted (versus 1.1 million carats in quarter ending 31 March 2014

* Rubies-Average grade of 18 carats per tonne (versus 38 carats per tonne in quarter ending 31 March 2014), markedly lower than same quarter in prior year

* An auction of predominantly higher quality rubies is also scheduled to take place in Singapore in June 2015

* Placement of key management in Sri Lanka is in progress