April 14 Gemfields Plc :
* Production of 9.9 million carats of emerald and beryl
(versus 3.6 million carats in quarter ending 31 march 2014);
* February 2015 auction of predominantly lower quality rough
emerald and beryl held in Lusaka, Zambia generated revenues of
usd 14.5 million.
* Average grade of 355 carats per tonne (versus 198 carats
per tonne in quarter ending 31 march 2014), a 79 pct increase in
grade
* Rubiies- approximately 1.4 million carats of ruby and
corundum extracted (versus 1.1 million carats in quarter ending
31 March 2014
* Rubies-Average grade of 18 carats per tonne (versus 38
carats per tonne in quarter ending 31 March 2014), markedly
lower than same quarter in prior year
* An auction of predominantly higher quality rubies is also
scheduled to take place in Singapore in June 2015
* Placement of key management in Sri Lanka is in progress
Link to press release: (bit.ly/1GFxvPg)
Further company coverage: