Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 14 Quindell Plc
* Board appointment
* Mark Williams will become group finance director and will join board with effect from completion.
* Williams has been working as an integral member of consultancy team appointed to assist board in January 2015.
* Laurence Moorse, outgoing group finance director, will step down from board Further company coverage:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order