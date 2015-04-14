April 14 HWA AG :

* FY 2014 revenues rose from 56.0 million euros to 64.1 million euros ($68 million)

* FY EBIT down from 5.7 million euros to 1.4 million euros

* FY net income fell to 0.7 million euros from 3.9 million euros last year

* Due to decline in 2014 earnings, no dividend will be paid

* For 2015 plans to resume dividend payment