Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 14 Visiativ SA :
* Says to have signed memorandum of understanding under conditions precedent to acquire a majority stake in Kalista Solutions
* Deal is expected to be closed in June
* Says Kalista specialises in implementation of technical and software merchandising strategies, employs 14 people and reported full year 2014 revenue of 1 million euros ($1.05 million)
Source text: bit.ly/1NBgaeq Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9489 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
