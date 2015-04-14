April 14 Evraz Highveld Steel And Vanadium Ltd :

* Suspension of listing and cautionary announcement

* Co does not have adequate funding to meet its obligations for short term

* Commencement of business rescue proceedings by co is expected to have a material impact on price of co's shares

* Believes that implementation of voluntary business rescue will afford business practitioner opportunity to consider continued implementation of turnaround plan and successfully re-establish co

* To appoint Messers Daniel Terblanche and Piers Marsden as joint business rescue practitioners

* Shareholders are hereby advised that agreement between Macrovest and Evraz has lapsed

* Due to uncertainties associated with business rescue proceedings company will not be able to release its results as required today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: