April 14 Evraz Highveld Steel And Vanadium Ltd
* Suspension of listing and cautionary announcement
* Co does not have adequate funding to meet its obligations
for short term
* Commencement of business rescue proceedings by co is
expected to have a material impact on price of co's shares
* Believes that implementation of voluntary business rescue
will afford business practitioner opportunity to consider
continued implementation of turnaround plan and successfully
re-establish co
* To appoint Messers Daniel Terblanche and Piers Marsden as
joint business rescue practitioners
* Shareholders are hereby advised that agreement between
Macrovest and Evraz has lapsed
* Due to uncertainties associated with business rescue
proceedings company will not be able to release its results as
required today
