UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 14 Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA :
* Acquires 40 percent stake in Allopneus SAS for an outlay of 60 million euros ($63 million)
* Acquisition is subject to validation from French competition authority
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9489 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.