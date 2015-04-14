Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 14 O2I SA :
* Reports full year net income group share of 115,000 euros ($121,371) versus loss of 625,000 euros a year ago
* Sees higher growth than its reference market and an operating margin of about 8 percent by 2017
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9475 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order