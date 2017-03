April 14 Evraz :

* Board of directors of Evraz Highveld Steel and Vanadium decided to file for voluntary business rescue procedures

* Post this decision Evraz will not be able to complete sale of 34 pct of issued share capital of company to Macrovest

* Starting 14 April 2015 Evraz Highveld Steel and Vanadium will be managed by an independent business rescue practitioner appointed by board of Highveld