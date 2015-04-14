April 14 Serodus ASA :

* Says SER130 Acute Myocardial Infarction Patent has been allowed in Russia

* Russia's Federal Service for Intellectual Property has granted to Serodus Patent No. 2011121971 titled, "IL-4-derived peptides for modulation of the chronic inflammatory response and treatment of autoimmune diseases"

