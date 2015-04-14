BRIEF-Regeneron and Sanofi announce FDA approval of Dupixent
* Regeneron and Sanofi announce FDA approval of Dupixent® (Dupilumab), the first targeted biologic therapy for adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis
April 14 Serodus ASA :
* Says SER130 Acute Myocardial Infarction Patent has been allowed in Russia
* Russia's Federal Service for Intellectual Property has granted to Serodus Patent No. 2011121971 titled, "IL-4-derived peptides for modulation of the chronic inflammatory response and treatment of autoimmune diseases"
* Now sees public offering of up to 1.0 million class a units consisting common stock and warrants - sec filing