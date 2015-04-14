BRIEF-FTC requires DaVita to divest assets in relation to Renal Ventures Management deal
* FTC requires kidney dialysis chain DaVita Inc to divest assets as a condition of acquiring competitor Renal Ventures Management LLC
April 14 Gerresheimer CEO in call:
* Says growth momentum picked up in Q2 as expected
* Says U.S. order backlog has increased, but full recovery will take more time Further company coverage:
* Announces the planned drawdown of the first tranche of its bond financing agreement