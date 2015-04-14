April 14 Grupo Ezentis SA :

* Peruvian justice rules in favor of Ezentis in its lawsuit with BNP Paribas SA

* Court of Lima ruled that French bank was not according with the law when recovering a loan of 24.3 million euros ($25 million) from Ezentis account in Peru in 2002

* Judgment gives Ezentis right to claim interest and commissions that could amount to 15 million dollars

($1 = 0.9472 euros)