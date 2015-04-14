April 14 Napatech A/S :

* In total 203,000 Napatech shares were bought on April 14 at total price of 3,857,000 Norwegian crowns ($480,252) by Napatech insiders, including CEO, CFO and Chairman, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0312 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)