April 14 Firstfarms A/S :

* Has signed a non-binding letter of intent with DCH International A/S

* Says firstfarms expects a negative affect of 0.5 million - 1 million Danish crowns ($71,476-$142,950) in accounts in 2015, due to start up costs. Take-over is not done before after harvest 2015

* Operation will be merged with Firstfarms' existing centre in East Romania

* Says Firstfarms maintains expectations about an EBIT-result of 6 million-11 million crowns in 2015

