BRIEF-Regeneron and Sanofi announce FDA approval of Dupixent
* Regeneron and Sanofi announce FDA approval of Dupixent® (Dupilumab), the first targeted biologic therapy for adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis
April 14 C-rad AB :
* Grows sales organization in the United States
* Will further develop its presence in Germany and China during 2015
* Hired a new regional sales manager for Midwest region, based in Madison, Wisconsin
* Now sees public offering of up to 1.0 million class a units consisting common stock and warrants - sec filing