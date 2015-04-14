April 14 Hafslund ASA :

* Power sales in March 2015 was 1749 GWh versus 1700 GWh in March 2014

* Hydro power production in March 2015 was 212 GWh versus 305 GWh in March 2014

* District heating production in Oslo in March 2015 was 186 GWh versus 169 GWh in March 2014

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)