BRIEF-FTC requires DaVita to divest assets in relation to Renal Ventures Management deal
* FTC requires kidney dialysis chain DaVita Inc to divest assets as a condition of acquiring competitor Renal Ventures Management LLC
April 14 Diasorin SpA :
* Starts bordetella pertussis tests, a respiratory disease
* Launches two new LIAISON tests for the quantitative determination of IgG and IgA antibodies to Bordetella pertussis toxin, available only on the market outside the US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces the planned drawdown of the first tranche of its bond financing agreement