April 14 Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach AG :

* Proposed dividend of 0.23 euros per ordinary share and 0.31 euros per preferred share for the 2014 financial year

* FY net profit at 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million), FY revenue down 1.6 percent to 136.5 million euros

* FY EBITDA at 15.4 million euros versus 15.3 million euros year ago

* For fiscal year 2015, expects a consolidated turnover on level of previous year and further improvement in operating profit

* For FY 2015 expects increase in EBIT and EBITDA in single-digit percentage range