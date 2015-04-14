UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 14 ASOS Plc
* Appointment of Helen Ashton to role of group chief financial officer and to main board of company
* Helen will take up her roles on 1 st September 2015 and succeeds Nick Beighton in role, who is now group chief operating officer Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.