April 14 Fca

* Clydesdale Bank fined 20,678,300 pounds for serious failings in PPI complaint handling

* This is largest ever fine imposed by FCA for failings relating to PPI

* Clydesdale will be reviewing all PPI complaints handled prior to August 2014 and offering redress to any customers impacted by failings Link to source: [bit.ly/1yq9KbB]