Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 14 HiQ International AB
* HiQ wins framework agreement in Kammarkollegiet's procurement
* The agreement is effective for two years with an option to extend for an additional two
* HiQ is one of seven vendors selected within the system development framework agreement, in which the total value is estimated to around SEK 400 million per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order