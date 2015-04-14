BRIEF-Bookrunner says investor interest in Convatec offering in excess of deal size
* From a limited market sounding exercise we have visibility on potential investor interest in excess of deal size in Convatec offering
April 14 Medcomtech SA :
* Establishes unit MCT SEE, Doo in Serbia; 90 percent owned by the company and 10 percent owned by a private investor Source text: bit.ly/1NCfLIR
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* From a limited market sounding exercise we have visibility on potential investor interest in excess of deal size in Convatec offering
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to the senior unsecured notes due 2025 and 2027 being issued by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI). A full list of Fitch's ratings for OHI follows at the end of the release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation and 'BBB-' ratings are based on Omega's strong credit metrics (low leverage, high fixed-charge coverage and ample liquidity) providing a sufficie