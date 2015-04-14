BRIEF-Bookrunner says investor interest in Convatec offering in excess of deal size
* From a limited market sounding exercise we have visibility on potential investor interest in excess of deal size in Convatec offering
April 14 4SC AG :
* Signs licensing and development agreement with Menarini for Resminostat in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan
* 4SC will receive upfront and milestone payments totaling approximately up to 95 million euros ($100 million) from Menarini payable upon achieving specified development, regulatory and commercialization milestones
* In addition, 4SC will be eligible to double-digit royalties linked to product sales of Resminostat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9469 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* From a limited market sounding exercise we have visibility on potential investor interest in excess of deal size in Convatec offering
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to the senior unsecured notes due 2025 and 2027 being issued by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI). A full list of Fitch's ratings for OHI follows at the end of the release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation and 'BBB-' ratings are based on Omega's strong credit metrics (low leverage, high fixed-charge coverage and ample liquidity) providing a sufficie