April 14 Alda SA :

* Plans to raise its capital by 47,000 zlotys ($12,400) to 159,360 zlotys

* The capital will be raised by a share issue of 170,000 series D shares and 300,000 series E shares via a private placement ($1 = 3.7777 zlotys)