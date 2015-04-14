UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 14 Alda SA :
* Plans to raise its capital by 47,000 zlotys ($12,400) to 159,360 zlotys
* The capital will be raised by a share issue of 170,000 series D shares and 300,000 series E shares via a private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7777 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.