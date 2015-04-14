Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 14 Keyrus SA :
* Reports FY net income group share of 2.6 million euros ($2.77 million) versus 1.7 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1CKkufM Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9372 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order