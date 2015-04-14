BRIEF-Bookrunner says investor interest in Convatec offering in excess of deal size
* From a limited market sounding exercise we have visibility on potential investor interest in excess of deal size in Convatec offering
April 14 Vetoquinol SA :
* Posted Q1 2015 sales of 81.3 million euros ($86.80 million) (after currency gains of 4.5 million euros), up +11.0 pct
* At constant exchange rates, Q1 2015 sales amounted to 76.7 million euros, a +4.8 pct increase from 73.2 million euros in Q1 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9366 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to the senior unsecured notes due 2025 and 2027 being issued by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI). A full list of Fitch's ratings for OHI follows at the end of the release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation and 'BBB-' ratings are based on Omega's strong credit metrics (low leverage, high fixed-charge coverage and ample liquidity) providing a sufficie