April 14 Elecnor SA :

* Says Iberdrola awards Elecnor with two contracts in United States and United Kingdom worth 20 million euros ($21 million)

* In UK contract is with Scottishpower, unit of Iberdrola, worth 6.6 million euros

* United States line construction contract is worth 13.2 million euros

