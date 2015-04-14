UPDATE 1-Tesco boss defends Booker deal, says many investors on board
April 14 Elecnor SA :
* Says Iberdrola awards Elecnor with two contracts in United States and United Kingdom worth 20 million euros ($21 million)
* In UK contract is with Scottishpower, unit of Iberdrola, worth 6.6 million euros
* United States line construction contract is worth 13.2 million euros
* Proposed placing of approximately 75 million ordinary shares in jrp group plc ( "company" or "jrp group") by avallux s.à r.l. And fourth cinven funds