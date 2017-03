April 15 Selvaag Bolig ASA :

* Board of directors of Selvaag Bolig wants to pay dividend twice a year

* Goal is to pay a dividend of up to 50 per cent of its net profit

* Says board has proposed a payment of 1.20 Norwegian crowns per share for 2014, corresponding to 44 pct of net profit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)