April 15 Elisa Oyj :

* Makes a tender offer for Anvia shares

* Makes a tender offer to all shareholders in Anvia at a price of 2,000 euros ($2,125) per share

* Offer will begin on April 15, 2015 and end on May 8, 2015

* On April 8 the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority approved the transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9412 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)