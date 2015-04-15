UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 15 Rosenbauer International AG :
* Revenues of Rosenbauer group reached a record level of 784.9 million euros ($834.27 million) in 2014 financial year (2013: 737.9 million euros)
* At 48.4 million, EBIT in 2014 financial year was up 14 percent on previous year (2013: 42.3 million euros), while EBIT margin climbed from 5.7 percent to 6.2 percent
* Given solid development in incoming orders in recent months and expanded production capacity, management is assuming that consolidated revenues will rise in 2015
* Management target is to increase revenues and EBIT by 10 percent for 2015 financial year
* Dividend proposal 1.2 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9408 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.