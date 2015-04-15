April 15 Fresnillo Plc

* Quarterly silver production of 12.4 moz (including silverstream), up 18.9 pct versus 1Q14

* Quarterly gold production of 182 koz, up 62.4 pct versus 1Q14

* On track to achieve 2015 production guidance of 45-47 moz silver, (including 3.5 moz from silverstream), and 670-685 koz gold Source text: (bit.ly/1J1LBbl) Further company coverage: