April 15 Tieto Oyj :

* Says becomes turnkey IT supplier for Region Skåne

* Says four-year contract will enter into force on Oct. 1, 2015 and is valued at 70 million euros ($74.41 million), of which about a third is estimated to go directly to Tieto's subcontractors

* Deal is valid for four years and includes an extension option for another eight years