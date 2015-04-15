Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 15 Tieto Oyj :
* Says becomes turnkey IT supplier for Region Skåne
* Says four-year contract will enter into force on Oct. 1, 2015 and is valued at 70 million euros ($74.41 million), of which about a third is estimated to go directly to Tieto's subcontractors
* Deal is valid for four years and includes an extension option for another eight years Source text: bit.ly/1cuOJCx Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9407 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order