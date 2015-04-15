BRIEF-LabGenomics receives patent
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality
April 15 Neurosearch A/S :
* Q1 net loss 4 million crowns versus loss 2.0 million crowns year ago
* Q1 operating loss 2 million Danish crowns ($285,000) versus loss 2 million crowns year ago
* Expects in 2015 an operating loss in range of 7 million - 9 million crowns
($1 = 7.0173 Danish crowns)
