UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
April 15 Homeserve Plc
* In line with its expectations, Homeserve USA has now reached 2 mln customers and 3 mln policies Source text: (bit.ly/1H6sqhB) Further company coverage:
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.