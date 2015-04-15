April 15 Euronext:

* Biocartis Group NV to list on Euronext in Brussels

* IPO indicative price range 10.00 euros ($11) - 11.50 euros

* Number of shares to be offered in Biocartis Group IPO is 8,695,652 new shares

* Overallotment option in Biocartis IPO: maximum number of 1,304,348 new shares

* Subscription period: from April 15 to April 29 at 4 PM (CEST) ($1 = 0.9426 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)