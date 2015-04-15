UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 15 Illovo Sugar Ltd
* FY headline earnings per share will reflect a decrease of between 7 pct and 12 pct
* Currently these trading conditions are expected to become more difficult during 2015/16 financial year
* Increased growth in domestic and regional sugar markets and weaker rand are anticipated to partially provide some relief from these challenging conditions
* Revenue further negatively hit by weakening of euro, low eu prices, low world market prices driven by a weakening brazilian real Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.