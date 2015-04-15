April 15 Illovo Sugar Ltd

* FY headline earnings per share will reflect a decrease of between 7 pct and 12 pct

* Currently these trading conditions are expected to become more difficult during 2015/16 financial year

* Increased growth in domestic and regional sugar markets and weaker rand are anticipated to partially provide some relief from these challenging conditions

* Revenue further negatively hit by weakening of euro, low eu prices, low world market prices driven by a weakening brazilian real