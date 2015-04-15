BRIEF-LabGenomics receives patent
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality
April 15 Bayer AG
* To early redeem 1.3 billion euro bond issued in 2005
* Says first opportunity to repay the subordinated bond with a 5 pct coupon and a 100-year maturity issued in 2005 arises on July 29 Source text: bit.ly/1FJg8ro Further company coverage:
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality
WASHINGTON, March 25 U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday acknowledged the unthinkable for a Republican leader: he could not deliver the votes to repeal and replace Obamacare, even though he and his fellow Republicans had vowed to do so for seven years.