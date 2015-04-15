UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 15 Halloren Schokoladenfabrik AG :
* Reports full year revenue of 121.72 million euros ($129.12 million), 3.1 percent up
* Full year EBIT goes down to 2.15 million euros from 4.38 million euros a year ago
* Full year net profit is 0.2 million euros, down 91 percent
* Sees for full year 2015 balanced result, plans mid-term organic growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9427 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.