April 15 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
* Agreed to acquire Inspirepac in the UK from the Logson
Group
* Transaction to build on our existing capabilities in high
quality print and point of sale market segments
* Transaction will be completed for a consideration of 43.5
million stg
* Group will complete the acquisition at a post synergies
multiple of 6.0 times EBITDA
* Deal will be immediately earnings accretive
* Expected to close in Q2 of 2015
