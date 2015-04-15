April 15 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

* Agreed to acquire Inspirepac in the UK from the Logson Group

* Transaction to build on our existing capabilities in high quality print and point of sale market segments

* Transaction will be completed for a consideration of 43.5 million stg

* Group will complete the acquisition at a post synergies multiple of 6.0 times EBITDA

* Deal will be immediately earnings accretive

* Expected to close in Q2 of 2015