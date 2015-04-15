April 15 ASML Holding NV

* ASML Q1 net sales in line with guidance at EUR 1.65 billion, gross margin 47.2 percent

* Q1 net income at 403 million euro versus 305 million euro in Q4 2014

* For Q2 of 2015, ASML expects net sales of around EUR 1.6 billion and a gross margin of around 45 percent

* Sees Q2 research and development costs of about EUR 265 million, other income of about EUR 21 million