FOREX-Dollar weak as investors await U.S. healthcare vote
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (Updates prices, adds quote)
April 15 Edisun Power Europe AG :
* FY 2014 EBITDA up 4.0 percent to 5.06 million Swiss francs ($5 million)
* FY net profit of 0.41 million Swiss francs compared to last year's loss of 3.46 million Swiss francs
* FY revenue down 8.4 percent to 7.88 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9740 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (Updates prices, adds quote)
NEW YORK, March 24 - Anglo-Swiss miner Glencore sold its first US dollar bond in two years on Tuesday, but the deal tumbled after pricing as a global sell-off added to a backlash against the deal's tight spread.