April 15 Huegli Holding AG :

* Sales up 3.6 percent in 2014 (+2.6 percent in Swiss francs) to 377 million Swiss francs ($387 million)

* 2014 group profit up by 12.5 percent to 23.4 million Swiss francs

* Higher dividend of 16.00 Swiss francs per share proposed

* High organic sales growth of +9.2 percent in Q1 2015

* Sales and EBIT in 2015 are expected to be on a par with 2014

* FY EBIT improved by 10.2 percent, EBIT margin increases from 8.0 percent to 8.6 percent

* FY EBIT +10.2 percent to a total of 32.3 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9733 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)