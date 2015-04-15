April 15 Banimmo SA :
* Sells the future regional headquarters of Deloitte in
Ghent
* On April 9, Banimmo (80 pct), Grondbank The Loop (10 pct)
and Sogent (10 pct), jointly the shareholders of the company
Tetris Offices The Loop Building One have signed an agreement
with the common insurance fund Integrale for the sale of 100 pct
of the shares of the company Tetris Offices The Loop Building
One
* Sale price of shares is based on a transactional value of
building of 22.6 million euros ($24.04 million)
* With this sale, Banimmo will have new financial resources,
amounting to 8 million euros, to implement new developments
($1 = 0.9403 euros)
