April 15 Banimmo SA :

* Sells the future regional headquarters of Deloitte in Ghent

* On April 9, Banimmo (80 pct), Grondbank The Loop (10 pct) and Sogent (10 pct), jointly the shareholders of the company Tetris Offices The Loop Building One have signed an agreement with the common insurance fund Integrale for the sale of 100 pct of the shares of the company Tetris Offices The Loop Building One

* Sale price of shares is based on a transactional value of building of 22.6 million euros ($24.04 million)

* With this sale, Banimmo will have new financial resources, amounting to 8 million euros, to implement new developments

