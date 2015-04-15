April 15 Pets At Home Group Plc
* Announces closing of a new financing agreement for a five
year, 260 mln stg revolving credit facility. At current
leverage, facility carries a rate of libor +1.5 pct
* Facility replaces group's existing 325 mln stg of drawn
facilities, which at current leverage, carried a rate of libor
+1.9 pct
* New facility is expected to reduce group net financing
expense on income statement by approximately 2.7 mln stg per
annum at current leverage
* Expected that differential balance between two facilities
will be settled from group's existing cash resources
* Capitalised fees associated with previous facility will be
reflected as an exceptional charge to income statement of
approximately 4.3 mln stg in FY16
* Banking syndicate for new facility comprises 10 lenders
