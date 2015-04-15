UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 15 Haikui Seafood AG :
* Expects stable growth for 2015
* FY revenue increased by 2.9 percent to 121.1 million euros ($129 million)
* Cautiously optimistic outlook for 2015 with a year-on-year revenue growth of about 5 percent in RMB terms
* FY net profit increased by 3.3 percent to 10.6 million euros (2013: 10.2 million euros)
* 2015 gross profit margin is expected to be slightly lower compared to 2014 and EBIT margin is expected to be in range between 8 to 10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9398 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.