Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 15 Glintt SA :
* Announces resignation of chief executive officer Manuel Francisco Mira Godinho, effective as of May 31
* Announces Nuno Vasco Viegas Vieira Lopes as new CEO, effective as of June 1
Source text: bit.ly/1IKQ9Gm
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order