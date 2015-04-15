April 15 Deutsche Annington
* Gagfah shareholders can still tender their shares to
Deutsche Annington up to 10 May 2015
* Deutsche Annington will support Gagfah dividend proposal
of eur 0.35 per Gagfah share but waives its own dividend
entitlement
* Minority shareholders of Gagfah can tender their shares
for a cash only consideration of eur 18.68 per Gagfah share
* Mixed consideration of eur 122.52 and 5 new Deutsche
Annington shares for 14 Gagfah shares as alternative
consideration
* Believes that a large number of Gagfah shareholders will
exercise their sell-out right
* This would lead to a further decline in company's free
float, which is already very low at slightly above 6 pct
