BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
April 15 Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI :
* Buys via its unit, Global Noctua SLU, a shopping center in Lugo (Galicia) for 67 million euros ($71 million)
* Says the shopping center As Termas is bought from Lugo Retail Gallery SA
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.