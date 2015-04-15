April 15 Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI :

* Buys via its unit, Global Noctua SLU, a shopping center in Lugo (Galicia) for 67 million euros ($71 million)

* Says the shopping center As Termas is bought from Lugo Retail Gallery SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9431 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)