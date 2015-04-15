BRIEF-LabGenomics receives patent
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality
April 15 Nattopharma ASA :
* Says MenaQ7T PURE has obtained Novel Food approval from European Food Safety Authority (EFSA)
* Full European launch of MenaQ7 PURE will take place in upcoming Vitafoods fair in Geneva, Switzerland in beginning of May 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality
WASHINGTON, March 25 U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday acknowledged the unthinkable for a Republican leader: he could not deliver the votes to repeal and replace Obamacare, even though he and his fellow Republicans had vowed to do so for seven years.